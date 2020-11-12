Dayton man indicted on charges related to shooting death of his cousin

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced that 25-year-old Perry Thompson, Jr., of Dayton, has been indicted on charges related to the shooting death of his cousin.

Dayton Police were sent to an apartment on Salem Avenue in response to a shooting the evening of Aug. 9. Once officers were inside, they were directed to Perry’s cousin, Kyron Cannady, who had been shot multiple times.

Cannady would later die from his injures in the hospital.

Prosecutors said that witnesses were able to identify Thompson. They alleged that the two had been in an argument earlier in the day over a debt.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Thompson for:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

Thompson is currently being held in Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He is scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 8:30 a.m.