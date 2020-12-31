Dayton man indicted on charges connected to locking a child in trunk as punishment

(Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of Damon Eugene Ellis, 44, on counts connected to locking a child in the trunk of a vehicle as punishment.

Authorities said that a neighbor called after witnessing Ellis forcibly drag an 8-year-old boy from his apartment and placing the child in the trunk of a car. Video evidence presented to authorities corroborates this. The witness also reported the child was not wearing shoes or a coat.

The victim told police that Ellis had put him in the trunk as a way to discipline him.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury has indicted the defendant for:

  • Two counts of Kidnapping
  • One count of Endangering Children
  • One count of Abduction

“The actions of this defendant are just appalling. To lock a child in the trunk of a car without shoes or a coat when it was about 20 degrees outside is simply inhumane,” said Heck. “Thankfully, a citizen called the police. This is an example of why we say, ‘see something, say something.'”

Ellis will be arraigned on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.

