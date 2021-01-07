Dayton man indicted on charges connected to December shooting on Leo Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 26-year-old Tyray Lynn Ward, of Dayton, in connection to the shooting death of Austin Newell as well as shooting at another man.

Police were sent to Leo Street on Dec. 11, 2020, after a caller reported hearing gunshots and that they found a person lying in the roadway. Officers located the victim — later identified as Austin Newell — near the curb outside of Jay and Jeans Tavern. Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, police determined that Newell was the passenger in a vehicle driving through the parking lot of the tavern when Ward fired several rounds, striking the vehicle multiple times.

Newell reportedly fell from the vehicle after being shot and the driver fled the scene.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Ward on:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon

One count of Felonious Assault causing Serious Physical Harm

Each count includes a three year firearm specifications.

Ward is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail and will be arraigned on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 8:30 a.m.