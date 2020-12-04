Dayton man indicted in connection to triple homicide on North Gettysburg Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 41-year-old Octavius Lamont Humphrey, of Dayton, in connection to a triple homicide from Nov. 24 of this year.

Humphrey received an indictment on six felony counts for illegally possessing firearms that were located during the investigation of the above mentioned triple homicide.

Dayton police were dispatched on a report of three people who had been shot inside a home on North Gettysburg Avenue early that Tuesday morning. When they arrived and entered the home, they found the dead bodies of Dontay Alston, Michael Jackson, and Justin Wilson.

All three victims had been fatally shot. Authorities said that their investigation identified Humphrey as the primary suspect. With a search warrant police entered his home and found three firearms.

Humphrey has been convicted before and is barred from owning any firearms.

Friday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted him for:

Three counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior offense of violence

Three counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability – prior drug conviction

Police are still investigating the triple homicide. Humphrey is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 8:30 a.m.