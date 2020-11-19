Dayton man indicted in connection to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl

Prosecutor Mat Heck

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck announced that 19-year-old Dalton Kincaid, of Dayton, has been indicted on charges in connection to having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Authorities said that on Aug. 4 the Dayton Police were interviewing Kincaid on an unrelated matter when they found out he was having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old. Upon further investigation, police found out he had sexually explicit photos and videos of this now 14-year-old child.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Kincaid on the following:

  • 9 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor
  • 8 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor
  • 4 counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

“Unfortunately, this friendship between an adult and a minor child resulted in a sexual assault. Parents need to be aware of not just who their children are around, but also what they are doing,” said Heck.

A warrant has been issued for Kincaid’s arrest. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Dec. 3, at 8:30 a.m.

