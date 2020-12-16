Dayton man indicted in connection to the sexual abuse of a child since 2012

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 29-year-old Daniel Lee Howard Mennecke, of Dayton, in connection to the sexual assault of a 7-year-old child.

In December 2019 the victim, who is now 13-years-old, informed her family that Mennecke had been sexually abusing her since 2012. Authorities also said that he took sexually explicit photos of the victim.

Today, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for:

  • Two counts of Rape of a child under 10 years of age
  • Five counts of Rape of a child under 13 years of age
  • One count of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor
  • Three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition of a child under 13 years of age

An arrest warrant has been issued and he is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Dec.
31, at 8:30 a.m.

