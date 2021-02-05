Dayton man indicted for the shooting death of 17-year-old in January

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 24-year-old Shaquonne Carlell McCurty, of Dayton, for the shooting death of Ja’Darion Glass in January.

Police were sent to Whitney Young Estates apartments on Germantown Pike after receiving calls regarding a person being shot Jan. 17. When officers arrived they found the body of the victim. Glass was 17-years-old.

Prosecutors said that further investigation uncovered McCurty as the shooter. They found that McCurty and Glass were involved in an ongoing dispute over the past couple of months.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted McCurty for:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon

One count of Felonious Assault causing serious physical harm

Two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability

The counts of murder and felonious assault include three year firearm specifications.

McCurty is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He will

be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 8:30 a.m.