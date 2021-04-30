Dayton man indicted for the fatal shooting of mother’s boyfriend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 26-year-old Dillon Wayne Engle, of Dayton, for the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend in April.

Police were called to a home on Gondert Avenue on April 20 after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. Officers found the body of Brian Jacobs, Engle’s mother’s boyfriend, with a single bullet wound to the head.

Prosecutors said that after further investigation they determined that Engle had fatally shot the victim.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Engle on:

Two counts of murder

One count of felonious assault with a deadly weapon

One count of felonious assault, serious physical harm

All counts include a three year firearm specification.

Engle is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. The defendant will be arraigned on Tuesday, May 4, at 8:30 a.m.