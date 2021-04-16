Dayton man indicted for squeezing, injuring 3-month-old daughter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a Dayton man who is accused of causing injuries to his 3-month-old daughter.

Prosecutors allege that Logan Tyler Green, 28, got frustrated with his infant daughter’s crying while playing a video game. He proceeded to pick her up and squeeze her before handing her off to her mother.

A week later, March 27, the mother took the infant to the hospital for fever and vomiting. She was given a chest x-ray where they discovered five healing rib fractures. Doctors said that the injury is consistent with being squeezed.

“This defenseless baby was seriously injured at the hands of her 28‐year‐old father because he was more interested in playing video games than caring for his daughter,” said Heck. “Parenting can certainly be frustrating at times, but this defendant’s heinous actions are beyond belief or comprehension.”

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Green for one count of endangering children (parent, serious harm). This is a felony of the third degree, according to prosecutors.

Green was arrested but posted bond of $25,000 and was released. He is now ordered to appear for his arraignment on Thursday, April 29, at 8:30 a.m.