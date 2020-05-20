Dayton man indicted for shooting death of Krysten Connally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced today that Gregory E. Blanton, 33, of Dayton, has been indicted for the shooting death of 32‐year‐old Krysten Connally on May 9.

On Saturday, May 9, Dayton police were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Hillpoint Lane in Dayton. Upon arrival, they located the Connally who had been shot 5 times in her head.

Witnesses and neighbors reported an argument had taken place between the victim and the Blanton, who was described as her ex‐boyfriend.

The pair were outside the home in the driveway with their four‐year‐old son when Blanton shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.

Witnesses and neighbors were able to describe Blanton and his vehicle, and he turned himself in later that day.

Today, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for:

  • One count of Murder
  • One count of Murder
  • One count of Murder
  • One count of Felonious Assault
  • One count of Felonious Assault
  • One count of Endangering Children

Blanton is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond and his arraignment is on May 26 at 8:30 a.m.

