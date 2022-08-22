DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been indicted for the murder of a 65-year-old woman in her Dayton apartment building earlier this month.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced today that Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, of Dayton, has been indicted for the murder of Glenda Annett Pope inside her Wentworth Avenue apartment on August 12.

On the evening of August 12 just before 7 p.m., Dayton police were dispatched to Wentworth Hi-Rise apartment on Wentworth Avenue after receiving a 911 call that someone was being stabbed and a woman was heard screaming.

Upon arrival, the apartment manager let the officers inside the building and as they were going toward the apartment in question.

Lloyd then came out of the apartment and fled. After a brief foot chase, he was stopped by the officers. He was carrying the weapon used in the stabbing at the time.

Inside the apartment, officers discovered the deceased body of 65‐year‐old Glenda Pope, who had been stabbed multiple times.

Pope was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died.

According to police, the two had not had any prior incidents and were known to be friends. The suspect was visiting Pope at the time of the stabbing

Today, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for:

Two counts of Murder

One count of Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon

One count of Felonious Assault causing Serious Physical Harm

Lloyd is currently in custody in the Montgomery County jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Thursday, August 25 at 8:30 am.