Dayton man indicted for murder, felonious assaults remains at large

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced today that Karlton Stephone Jones, 24, of Dayton, has been indicted for shooting and killing Chendo “BJ” Lamont Buford, Jr.

On Monday, March 2, Dayton Police were dispatched to an apartment on Northcrest Drive on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located the deceased body of Chendo Lamont Buford, Jr., 30, who had been shot multiple times. Multiple eyewitnesses

identified the defendant as the shooter.

Today, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant on:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

All of the counts include a 3‐year firearm specification for using a firearm.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the defendant, who remains at large.