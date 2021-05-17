Dayton man indicted for murder after serving nearly 6 years in prison

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of man accused of killing 31-year-old Shanika Bogan in April.

Kendall Demetrius Beasley, 28, of Dayton, was arrested by a team comprised of the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) and the Dayton Police Department the morning of May 6.

Prosecutors said that the family of the victim was unable to reach her, so they visisted her apartment April 29. Bogan’s relatives visited her apartment and inside they found her body.

An autopsy has determined that she was strangled to death, which was corroborated by witnesses, including the victim’s children. Witnesses also identified Beasley as the suspect, who began dating Bogan after being released from his nearly six year prison sentence three weeks before her death.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Beasley on:

One count Aggravated Murder

Two counts Murder

One count Aggravated Burglary

One count Felonious Assault

One count Tampering with Evidence

Beasley is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, May 20.