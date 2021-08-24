Dayton man indicted for injuring police officer with ATV

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a Dayton man involved in injuring a Dayton police officer in August.

Deontaye Rashawn Trammell, 25, was in a group of ATV riders committing traffic violations Aug. 14 on N. Gettysburg Avenue. Prosecutors said that a Dayton police officer turned the cruiser’s overhead lights on, all the riders fled but Trammell’s ATV stalled.

Officers began approaching on foot when the suspect managed to restart his engine, reversing and striking a vehicle behind him. An officer reached out to grab the ATV, but Trammell drove forward, dragging the office several feet before crashing and pinning the officer between a sign pole and the ATV.

Other officers were able to take the suspect into custody but a taser was used, as well as a K-9 unit who bit Trammell. The injured officer required several stiches to help close a cut on his leg.

Once in custody, police searched Trammell’s backpack and found a loaded handgun.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted him for:

Two counts of felonious assault on a police officer

Two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Two counts of assault on a police officer

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

One count of having weapons while under disability – prior drug conviction

One count of obstructing official business

Trammell is being held at Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 8:30 a.m.