Dayton man indicted for fatally shooting 22-year-old driver from front yard

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a Dayton man who fatally shot 22-year-old Jacob Osborne, who was later found in a vehicle that on railroad tracks near Huffman Avenue.

Christopher Earl Oakes, 51, is accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old man driving in the area of Bolton Street and Hamilton Avenue from his front lawn.

Dayton police believe the victim was “driving at a high rate of speed through neighborhoods for an extended period of time” when he was shot while on Hamilton Avenue. His vehicle continued down Hamilton Avenue onto railroad tracks, where it eventually came to rest near Huffman Avenue.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Oakes on:

Two counts murder

Two counts felonious assault

One count discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

One count tampering with evidence

One count having weapons while under disability (prior violent offense)

The counts of murder, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises have three year firearm specifications attached.

Oakes is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, June 1, at 8:30 a.m.