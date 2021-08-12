Dayton man indicted for fatal stabbing on Troy Street in May

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 30-year-old Aaron D. Vance, of Dayton, for counts related to a fatal stabbing in May.

Vance is accused of stabbing and killing 61-year-old Bart Adkins following a verbal altercation at a convenience store in Dayton on May 16.

Dayton police officers found Adkins on Troy Street, when asked, he told police that Vance had stabbed him in the chest after getting into an argument. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment but died hours later during surgery.

Investigators corroborated this through witness statements and surveillance video. According to police, Vance was at the scene when police arrived, but it is unclear whether he was arrested at that time.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Vance for:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on an unrelated matter. He will be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 8:30 a.m.