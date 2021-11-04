DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been indicted on charges in connection to the shooting death of his wife.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said Thursday that Task Moreland Jr., 37, of Dayton, has been indicted for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault for the death of Tiffany Moreland in 2019. All of the counts include 3‐year firearm specifications.

Heck said in the afternoon of Tuesday, April 14, 2019, Dayton police went to an apartment in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Tiffany Moreland, who had been shot in the chest, as well as a 9mm semi‐automatic handgun. The officers gave aid until medics arrived. Tiffany Moreland was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found that Task Moreland had shot Tiffany Moreland inside the apartment during an argument, according to Heck. Task Moreland is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.