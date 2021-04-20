Dayton man indicted for fatal shooting of newly pregnant fiancée

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a Dayton man for the shooting January shooting death of his newly pregnant fiancée.

Kendall Lee Hock, 24, was indicted for fatally shooting Anjelica Ramey, his fiancée, on Jan. 11, 2021. Prosecutors said that he called 911 and reported that she had shot herself with his gun. Hock has a previous felony drug conviction, which prohibits him from owning a firearm.

Hock was initially indicted on two counts of having a weapon while under disability, as well as two counts of violating a protection order for a matter unrelated to the shooting.

A police investigation and autopsy determined that Hock had shot the victim. The autopsy also revealed that the victim was in the very early stages of pregnancy at the time she was murdered.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Hock on additional counts Tuesday:

Two counts murder

One count felonious assault (deadly weapon)

One count felonious assault (serious physical harm)

One count involuntary manslaughter (unlawful termination of pregnancy)

Two counts of having weapons while under disability

Two counts of violating a protection order

The counts of murder, felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter include three year firearm specifications.

Hock is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He will be arraigned on Thursday, April 22, at 8:30 a.m.