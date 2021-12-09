DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 39-year-old Dayton man has been indicted Thursday on charges related to the shooting death of a Miamisburg man whose burnt body was discovered on July 4, 2021.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said Dana Parks was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

Three counts of tampering with evidence

One count of gross abuse of a corpse

One count of attempted arson

One count of arson

One count of having weapons under disability – prior offense of violence

Heck said on the afternoon of Sunday, July 4, 2021, Dayton Police were called to a wooded area near the intersection of West Riverview Avenue and Linnbrook Drive after receiving a report of a dead body. Upon arrival they found the victim, later identified as 38-year-old Kevin Hughes. The victim’s body had been burnt. Further investigation determined Hughes had been fatally shot elsewhere and the body had been taken to the wooded area for disposal.

Additional investigation found that Parks had shot Hughes after an argument outside a home on Valencia Avenue in Dayton, according to Heck. Hughes’ car was found on July 6, 2021, parked in Trotwood.

Parks is currently in prison at the Lorain Correctional Institution after his parole was revoked in an unrelated case. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 8:30 am.