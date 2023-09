DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been indicted in connection to a deadly shooting.

34-year-old James Hughes is accused of killing 28-year-old Melchizedec Miller of Columbus.

Hughes faces multiple charges, including murder.

Police found Miller dead from a gunshot wound to the head on Carver Place at Desoto Bass Apartments in July.

Dayton police issued a warrant for Hughes’ arrest in August. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals earlier this month.