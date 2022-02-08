GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted for allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured seven others.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said 31-year-old Samuel Lawson was indicted on 18 counts on January 28, 2022 for the fatal 2021 crash. The indictment alleges that Lawson recklessly drove his vehicle and was under the influence of alcohol. His blood allegedly contained four times the legal alcohol limit.

The crash happened on May 23, 2021 in an active construction zone on I-675 northbound. According to a release, Lawson attempted to merge from the far right lane to avoid an upcoming lane closure when he hit the back of a stopped minivan. A third vehicle was hit by the minivan. Lawson was allegedly driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. The speed limit was 50 mph.

The crash resulted in the death of a one-month-old baby and serious physical harm to six other people, including a 10-year-old.

Lawson was indicted for the following counts:

3 counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

4 counts of aggravated vehicular assault

8 counts of vehicular assault

2 counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse, or a

combination of them

1 count of willful or wanton operation on street or highway

Lawson was arrested on February 1 and is being held in the Greene County Jail. His bail hearing is scheduled for Friday, February 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.