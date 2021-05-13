Dayton man indicted for April hit-and-run that killed a woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 40-year-old Jason Aaron Cartwright, of Dayton, for causing the death of Tasha Watkins, 36, in an April hit-and-run.

Cartwright rear-ended Watkins on April 5, sending her vehicle across the centerline of the roadway into a head-on collision with another vehicle. The force of the first crash sent Cartwright into a utility pole.

He fled the scene of the crash and was caught on surveillance video being picked up by another vehicle. Watkins was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but died shortly after.

At the time of the crash, Cartwright did not have a valid driver’s license and he had six current license suspensions.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted him on:

One count of vehicular homicide

Three counts of failure to stop after accident.

A warrant has been issued for Cartwright’s arrest.