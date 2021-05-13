Dayton man indicted for April hit-and-run that killed a woman

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of 40-year-old Jason Aaron Cartwright, of Dayton, for causing the death of Tasha Watkins, 36, in an April hit-and-run.

Cartwright rear-ended Watkins on April 5, sending her vehicle across the centerline of the roadway into a head-on collision with another vehicle. The force of the first crash sent Cartwright into a utility pole.

He fled the scene of the crash and was caught on surveillance video being picked up by another vehicle. Watkins was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but died shortly after.

At the time of the crash, Cartwright did not have a valid driver’s license and he had six current license suspensions.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted him on:

  • One count of vehicular homicide
  • Three counts of failure to stop after accident.

A warrant has been issued for Cartwright’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS