Video in player is from initial reporting of the crime.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been indicted in a fatal September shooting.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Chaz Tyrell Owens Jr., 19, faces two counts of murder in the fatal shooting of Dontai Goddard Jr., 21, on Sept. 25, 2023.

In addition to the murder counts, Owens also faces one count of Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Felonious Assault causing Serious Physical Harm. All four counts include 3-year firearm specifications.

Owens is currently held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. His arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

On Sept. 25, Dayton Police responded to a report of a shooting at a home in 1200 block of West First Street.

When they arrived, they found a victim, later identified as Goddard, suffering from multiple firearm wounds upstairs. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

Investigation and witnesses led the police to identifying Owens as the alleged shooter. Police believe Owens and Goddard had had an argument.