DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man is facing charges after allegedly injuring multiple police officers last week.

On the night of Thursday, April 20, Dayton officers were dispatched on an assault complaint on Dayton Towers Drive. Upon arrival, they located the assault victim and Bruce Broyles, 38.

According to a release from Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., Broyles physically resisted arrest, punching a Dayton officer in the face multiple times.

Broyles then bit a second officer trying to intervene before attempting to strangle the officer, according to the release. The officers were eventually able to subdue and arrest him.

Broyles has been indicted on the following:

One count of Felonious Assault on a Police Officer causing serious physical harm

One count of Strangulation – substantial risk of serious physical harm

One count of Aggravated Burglary – physical harm

One count of Abduction

One count of Assault on a Police Officer

One count of Obstructing Official Business

Broyles is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, May 2, at 8:30 a.m.