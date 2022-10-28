Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been identified after being shot and killed in Hamilton Tuesday.

According to the Hamilton Police Department, officers responded to shots fired on the 700 block of South 2nd Street Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. One victim was transported to the hospital, but later died due to their injuries.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Dariel Perez, 22, of Dayton, and Jonathan Terrell Jones, 29, of Hamilton.

Two other victims, including a 3-year-old, were also transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are still unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.