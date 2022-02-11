DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of killing a Mansfield couple in 2019 will now spend the rest of his life in prison, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said on Friday.

Heck announced that the 33-year-old Larry Rodgers was sentenced on Friday after he was convicted in January for the shooting deaths of Todd Burkhart and Kyla Hayton.

“This was a tragic and senseless homicide case that took the lives of two young adults and their unborn child,” Heck said. “This defendant will now spend the rest of his life in prison.”

The release said Rodgers will not be considered for parole until at least 72 years have been served.

According to the release, Burkhart and Hayton were reported missing in November of 2019. Their bodies were found by cadaver dogs in two abandoned homes on the 900 block of Stewart Street in Dayton. Investigation showed both victims had been shot by the same firearm.

An autopsy later showed that Hayton was five months pregnant at the time of her death.

In December 2019, Rodgers was indicted for a single charge of having a weapon while under disability. A few months later, he was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for the following:

Four counts of Aggravated Murder

Four counts of Murder

Two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter

Four counts of Kidnapping

Four counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Having Weapons While Under Disability

On January 28, 2022, Rodgers was found guilty by a jury on all counts.