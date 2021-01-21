Dayton man gets up to 15 years for role in 2019 armed home invasion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of 21-year-old Jarrelle Earl Anderson, of Dayton, for his role in a 2019 home invasion.

Anderson was sentenced to a range of 12 to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Darrius Pattson, Anderson and an unnamed minor, went to a home on Monroe Avenue in Harrison Township on Nov. 26, 2019. Pattson kicked in the door and entered the home with Anderson.

They held two adult residents and two children, ages five and two, at gunpoint while ransacking the home, taking firearms, cash and other items before fleeing.

On Jan. 6, Anderson was found guilty of: