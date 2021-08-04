Dayton man gets life sentence for 2020 fatal shooting at tavern

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of a Dayton man convicted of fatally shooting a man in December 2020.

Tyray Lynn Ward, 27, was sentenced to life in prison after fatally shooting Austin Newell — and for shooting at another person — in the parking lot of Jay & Jeans Tavern in Dayton.

On Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, Dayton police officers were sent to Leo Street on reports of gunshots and a man lying in the road. Once they arrived, officers quickly found Newell, who later died from his injuries.

After investigating further, police found that Newell was a passenger in a vehicle being driven in the parking lot of Jay & Jeans Tavern. Prosecutors said that Ward fired shots at the vehicle, hitting it several times. The victim fell from the vehicle after being shot and the driver fled the scene.

Witnesses were able to identify Ward as the suspect. He was later indicted and found guilty for counts of murder and felonious assault with a deadly weapon.

With a life sentence, he will not be eligible for consideration of parole until he’s served at least 15 years in prison