Dayton man gets 30 months for unlawfully possessing pipe bomb

DAYTON – A Kettering man was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to 30 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a pipe bomb.

Michael J. Rhea, 27, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to possessing an unregistered explosive device and to illegally possessing the explosive device as a frequent user of controlled substances.

According to court documents, in March 2020, Kettering police officers had a run in with Rhea, who had a warrant out for his arrest. Officers told Rhea that he would be detained and discovered three methamphetamine pipes and a pipe bomb on him and in his vehicle.

The Dayton Police Department’s Regional Bomb Squad was called to the scene and safely removed the pipe bomb, which had a protruding fuse and was filled with powder and BBs.

During a prior arrest, Rhea told law enforcement that he used methamphetamine daily.