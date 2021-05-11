Dayton man gets 30 months for unlawfully possessing pipe bomb

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Joshua Rhea (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON – A Kettering man was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court to 30 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a pipe bomb.

Michael J. Rhea, 27, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to possessing an unregistered explosive device and to illegally possessing the explosive device as a frequent user of controlled substances.

According to court documents, in March 2020, Kettering police officers had a run in with Rhea, who had a warrant out for his arrest. Officers told Rhea that he would be detained and discovered three methamphetamine pipes and a pipe bomb on him and in his vehicle.

The Dayton Police Department’s Regional Bomb Squad was called to the scene and safely removed the pipe bomb, which had a protruding fuse and was filled with powder and BBs.

During a prior arrest, Rhea told law enforcement that he used methamphetamine daily.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS