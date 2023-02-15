DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Dayton has been sentenced in federal court for distributing drugs, which is said to have caused people to overdose.

In the United States District Court, 41-year-old Kelsey Williams, Jr. of Dayton was sentenced to 250 months in prison for the distribution of illegal drugs, cocaine and fentanyl. According to the release, the drug distribution took place late New Year’s Eve 2018 into the morning of New Year’s Day 2019.

Court documents say Williams gave a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl which led to six total overdoses, four fatal and two non-fatal.

A federal grand jury indicted Williams in the Southern District Court of Ohio back in May 2021 and was later arrested in Minnesota in June 2021. Williams pled guilty in federal court in January 2022 in Dayton.

U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker was one of the people that announced the sentencing and said a few words about the sentencing.

“Williams trafficked in drugs that directly resulted in overdoses,” Parker said. “His crimes could not be more serious and have had a devastating impact on families in the Dayton area.”

The prosecution of Williams is said to be a part of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force. The case is said to be prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, a Department of Justice initiative to crack down on the supply of synthetic opioids and identify distribution networks.