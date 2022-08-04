DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was found guilty of armed robbery in Dayton while he was on probation for three other crimes.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said 38-year-old Timothy Lewis was found guilty of the following Wednesday: one count of aggravated robbery – deadly weapon, one count of aggravated robbery – serious harm, and one count of grand theft – motor vehicle.

The armed robbery happened on Tuesday, February 15 at Delphos Carryout. The office said the victim was at the store when he was robbed at gunpoint by Lewis and another person. The victim’s vehicle and belongings were stolen.

Dayton police later found the stolen vehicle with Lewis inside, and he had the victim’s wallet at the time of the arrest.

Lewis was indicted on the three charges on February 25. The office said Lewis was on probation at the time of the robbery for three other criminal cases.

In June 2018, he was put on probation for a possession of heroin conviction. In April 2019, he was convicted of possession of drugs and granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction (ILC), and in September 2020, Lewis was convicted of aggravated robbery. His ILC was revoked after the third conviction and he was put on probation for all three cases.

Lewis will be sentenced on Monday, August 15.