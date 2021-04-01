Dayton man found guilty of murder after 2020 stabbing over $10

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Thursday that James C. Miller, of Dayton, has been found guilty of charges connected to the stabbing death of another man over $10.

Miller and Terry Young, 58, were “scrapping” on July 8, 2020, and got into an argument in an alley behind Gebhart Street in Dayton. Witness reports indicate the two got into the argument when Miller accused Young of cheating him out of $10.

Miller stabbed the victim in the neck twice with a knife, got into his vehicle and proceeded to hit him before he fled the scene. Young was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

On October 26, 2020, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Miller for:

Two counts of Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon

One count of Felonious Assault causing serious harm

Miller was eventually arrested in the town of Haysi, Virginia and extradited to Montgomery County. He will be sentenced Thursday, April 15, at 2:30 p.m.

