DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in connection to the death of his two-month-old son.

According to court documents, police were dispatched to 3311 White Oak Drive Apt. #3 on July 21 on reports of a “person down.” When police arrived, medics were attempting life-saving measures on a two-year-old baby. The baby was taken to Children’s Medical Center where staff noticed injuries that were found to be consistent with abuse.

Police interviewed the father, 31-year-old James Gilmore, who was the only adult caring for the baby at the time he became unresponsive. Gilmore denied any knowledge as to what happened.

On July 28, the infant succumbed to his injuries.

Police obtained surveillance footage from July 21, said court documents, and saw that Gilmore had taken actions to prevent the baby from breathing, leading to his eventual unresponsiveness.

Charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment were filed against Gilmore on Wednesday, Aug. 3.