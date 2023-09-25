DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man is facing charges in connection to the strangulation of a woman and the assault of her dog using a machete.
On the evening of Sept. 14, Dayton police officers responded to a residence on a report of domestic violence.
The victim informed officers that her live‐in boyfriend was threatening her. The victim said that a few days earlier, her boyfriend had strangled her and attacked her mother’s dog with a machete before striking it with a blunt object multiple times, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.
On Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted 35-year-old Johnny Pickens for:
- One count of Strangulation
- One count of Cruelty to Companion Animals
- One count of Aggravated Menacing
- Two counts Domestic Violence
Pickens is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 28.