DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man is facing charges in connection to the strangulation of a woman and the assault of her dog using a machete.

On the evening of Sept. 14, Dayton police officers responded to a residence on a report of domestic violence.

The victim informed officers that her live‐in boyfriend was threatening her. The victim said that a few days earlier, her boyfriend had strangled her and attacked her mother’s dog with a machete before striking it with a blunt object multiple times, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr.

On Monday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted 35-year-old Johnny Pickens for:

One count of Strangulation

One count of Cruelty to Companion Animals

One count of Aggravated Menacing

Two counts Domestic Violence

Pickens is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 28.