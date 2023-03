DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man is facing charges for a fatal New Year’s Day crash that killed 3 people.

44-year-old Carl Lamont Smith is facing 8 felony charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

The crash happened on Germantown Pike in Jefferson Township.

Smith allegedly hit a vehicle with 8 people inside. A father and his two sons died following the crash.