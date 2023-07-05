Video in above player is coverage from a separate case from June.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man is facing charges for allegedly causing a skull fracture to his infant daughter.

On Wednesday, Aaron Hoff, 37, was indicted on one count of Endangering Children – serious physical harm.

On Sunday, June 25, the parents of the 5-month-old took her to Dayton Children’s Hospital with a depressed skull fracture. A social worker at the hospital notified the Dayton Police Department of the child’s injury, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney.

An investigation determined that the child’s mother went to work in the morning, leaving the infant in the care of Hoff. Around noon, the mother was informed the child was injured, and she left work to take the child to the hospital, the release states.

Hoff is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11.