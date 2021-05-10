Dayton man deemed ‘repeat violent offender’ gets 34 years to life for 2018 murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the sentencing of a Dayton man convicted of stabbing someone to death in 2018.

Laron N. Cunningham, 41, was sentenced to 34 years to life in prison for the murder and robbery of 60-year-old Michael Oliver, who was discovered dead in his apartment Dec. 8, 2018.

Prosecutors said that Cunningham was found trespassing in an apartment building that same day but he claimed he was looking for medical help. He was taken to the hospital, where he said he had killed a man in a specific unit at Wilkinson Apartments.

Shortly after, police were sent to the apartment and found Oliver stabbed to death. Prosecutors said that Cunningham sold the victim’s possessions to buy crack cocaine. Evidence used in the trial included DNA, video and the Cunningham saying he was responsible for Oliver’s death.

He had been previously convicted of robbery and felonious assault in 2004, as well as aggravated robbery in 2006. The trial court found Cunningham guilty of the Repeat Violent Offender Specification, which brought his sentence to 34 years before parole could be considered.