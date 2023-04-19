DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been convicted of a string of brutal kidnappings and rapes after the case went cold nearly a decade ago.

A jury found Tiandre Turner, 43, guilty of several counts of rape, kidnapping, felonious assault and abduction, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

Authorities said Turner raped at least two women in 2014 near West Grand Avenue. He was arrested last November after a break in the cold case investigation.

Turner lived and worked in the Dayton area, according to police. When officers arrived at his Butler Township workplace, Turner fled. He was later apprehended by Butler Township officers.

Turner is scheduled to be sentenced May 3.

Anyone with information on unsolved homicide or sexual assault is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department Cold Case Unit at 937-333-7109. If someone wishes to remain anonymous, they can contact the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 (STOP).