GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been charged with the murder of 29-year-old Layton White in Gettysburg on Sunday, December 19.

According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, Eric Martin made an initial appearance in court via video conference Sunday night, only hours after witnesses say he shot White before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested in Troy.

Darke County prosecutor R. Kelly Ormsby expressed concern that Martin was at risk of running away if bond was not set appropriately.

“His flight from the scene causes me concern about the proper amount of bond and whether Mr. Martin would appear voluntarily,” Ormsby said. “I’m also concerned for the public’s safety.”

Martin argued that he was not a flight risk, and only left the scene so he could turn himself in to a different county since he’d had issues with how Darke County officers view him, he said.

Judge Hein did not allow Martin to discuss the case further and set bond for $150,000. If this amount is paid, Martin will be placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor, and will not be allowed to contact the victims.

Attorneys Alex Pendl and Nicole Pohlman were appointed by the court to represent Martin. He will appear at his arraignment on January 20, 2022.