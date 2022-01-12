HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been indicted on several charges surrounding the shooting death of 37-year-old Lajuan Black and the injury of another victim in June 2021.

Police said an investigation showed Harris has approached a vehicle with three people inside and fired several rounds into the vehicle, hitting two victims. Harris then ran from the scene.

A release by the office of Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said that Harris was out on bond from two other pending cases at the time of the shooting. These cases included receiving stolen property, assault of a police officer, and aggravated possession of drugs, among other charges

Both victims were transported to the hospital, but only one survived. Lajuan Black later died of his injuries.

According to a release by the office of Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr, 31-year-old Henry Harris is charged with the following:

Two counts of murder

Five counts of felonious assault

One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

One count of having weapons while under disability

Harris is currently imprisoned in the Montgomery County Jail. The release states he will be arraigned on Tuesday, January 18.