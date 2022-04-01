DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An 18-year-old is charged with murder after a man with gunshot wounds died after a crash in Dayton.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said several charges have been approved for Chandler Brown, of Dayton, in connection to a shooting on Saturday, March 26.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers responded to the intersection of North Broadway Street and Harvard Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. on March 26. When officers arrived, they found a car crashed into a tree. The driver, 47-year-old Anthony Render, was found unresponsive and with several gunshot wounds, according to police.

Render was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died Monday morning.

Brown is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of improper discharge of a firearm over a roadway and one count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.