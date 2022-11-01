Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been charged after authorities say he attacked his girlfriend with a hot iron.

46-year-old Malik Rasheed of Dayton was indicted on Tuesday for two counts of felonious assault, one with a deadly weapon and the other for serious physical harm.

According to police, Dayton police officers were called to a home on Kenilworth Avenue on a domestic violence call. When officers arrived, they found a woman with burns on her face.

Police say investigation showed Rasheed and the woman were arguing when Rasheed struck her in the face with a hot iron before continuing to beat her with his fists and kicking her. Police said the victim suffered cuts and burns from the attack.

The woman fled the home to a neighbor’s place where she called 911.

Rasheed was arrested and is currently being held in the Montgomery County jail on a $100,000 bond. He will be arraigned on Thursday, November 3.