DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man has been arrested and charged for a string of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

On Friday, September 9, 24-year-old Murat Shokzodayev was indicted for theft, vandalism and possession of criminal tools after multiple businesses reported catalytic converters stolen from their property, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck said in a release.

According to Heck, Englewood Police officers were called to Boone Restoration on Harco Drive on August 10. The business said a man was stealing the catalytic converter from a box truck, and showed the officers video surveillance of the suspect stealing the part early that morning.

Officers were able to identify Shokzodayev as the suspect. Officers arrested Shokzodayev in Harrison Township three days later and his car was impounded.

Officers searched Shokzodayev’s car and found a dozen catalytic converters as well as three power saws and other tools used to steal the converters, the release said.

Another business, White Allen Chevrolet in Englewood called the police concerning the theft of two other catalytic converters from a box truck on their lot. According to the release, officers matched the damaged truck to two of the converters found in Shokzodayev’s car.

“Catalytic converter theft is a very real problem everywhere,” Heck said.” Scrap metal recyclers pay $100 or so for a scrap converter, but the cost to the victim to replace a converter can easily exceed $2,000. State legislators need to pass legislation making it harder to sell catalytic converters to metal recyclers.”

Shokzodayev was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for one count of theft over $1,000, one count of receiving stolen property over $1,000, one count of vandalism and two counts of possession of criminal tools. He will be arraigned on Thursday, September 22.