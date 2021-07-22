Dayton man arraigned on new indictment following 2020 fatal assault at grocery store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man was arraigned Thursday for a new indictment of felonious assault after a man died following an altercation inside a grocery store in December 2020.

Harvey Tyrone Bell, Sr. was first indicted for felonious assault in January 2021 after punched 47-year-old Michael Goode, who fell and struck his head on the ground in a Germantown Street grocery store.

The Montgomery County Coroner pronounced Goode’s death on Jan. 19 and determined he had died from blunt force trauma to the head.

The court entered a not guilty plea on Bell’s behalf and set his bond at $100,000. He is scheduled to return to court Aug. 12 for scheduling.

