SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton man accused of stabbing an officer in the neck has pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Tyler Patrick is facing four counts of Felonious Assault as well as one count each of Obstructing Official Business and Resisting Arrest.

The Dayton Police Department said officers responded to the 1500 Block of Bancroft Avenue on Oct. 13 for a mental health call.

Body camera shows one officer, George Kloos, making several attempts to get Patrick to go to the hospital for treatment before Patrick pulls out a pocketknife and stabs the officer in the neck. The video continues, showing officers fighting to restrain Patrick, ultimately having to tase him.

Officer Kloos was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and later released.

Patrick appeared in court on Tuesday for an arraignment. He pleaded not guilty and was assigned an attorney. His bail has been set at $500,000.