Dayton man accused of murder over $10 indicted by Grand Jury

James Miller has been indicted on charges connected to the murder of a man after an argument over $10. (Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that James Miller, 56, of Dayton, has been indicted on counts connected to the murder of a man after an argument over $10.

Prosecutors said that Wednesday, July 8, Miller and Terry Young, 58, were “scrapping” and got into an argument in an alley behind Gebhart Street in Dayton.

Witnesses told authorities that the men started arguing over $10 that Miller thought Young had cheated him out of. That’s when Miller stabbed Young in the neck with a knife and proceeded to drive over the victim before fleeing the scene.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for:

  • Two counts of Murder
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon
  • One count of Felonious Assault causing serious harm

Authorities arrested Miller in the town of Haysi in southwest Virginia. He was then extradited to Montgomery County and is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Miller is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 8:30 a.m.

