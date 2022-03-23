DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused of killing his girlfriend’s ex-husband in Riverside back in 2017 was found guilty.

Sterling Roberts, 38, was found guilty of shooting and killing Robert Caldwell multiple times in front of his three children. The shooting happened after Robert Caldwell recently gained custody of his children. The verdict was announced after a trial that began March 8.

According to court documents Sterling Roberts shot Robert Caldwell several times in front of his children on August 5, 2017 and died at the scene. Robert Caldwell and his three minor children had just left a counseling appointment in Riverside, Ohio.

Roberts’ girlfriend at the time, Tawnney Caldwell, pleaded guilty to interstate stalking that resulted in her ex-husband’s death in October 2020. She was sentenced to 35 years in prison in July 2021. According to a release, Tawney Caldwell and Robert Caldwell had an ongoing dispute over custody of their children.

According to Tawnney Caldwell’s plea, she and Sterling Roberts planned Robert Caldwell’s death together and were in contact via cell phone several times before and after the fatal shooting.

Earlier in August 2017, Roberts lured Robert Caldwell to a meeting in Jamestown by pretending to be a customer in need of stonework. Roberts ambushed Robert Caldwell with a gun, but Robert Caldwell fled and called 911.

Roberts faces up to life in prison.