DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man accused of killing two young girls in a crash involving a stolen Riverside police cruiser is going to a jury trial on Sept. 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
Authorities said that Walters stabbed his father, then stole Riverside police cruiser and crashed it into multiple vehicles, which resulted in the deaths of two 6-year-old girls.
The Grand Jury indicted Walters on two counts of murder, each carrying a possible sentence of 15 years to life behind bars. He was additionally charged with 20 other felonies.
- Two counts of murder
- Two counts of involuntary manslaughter
- Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide
- Two counts of felonious assault
- One count of robbery
- Three counts of aggravated vehicular assault
- Three counts of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer
- Three counts of vehicular assault
- Three counts of grand theft motor vehicle
- One count of vandalism
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton man accused of killing 2 young girls in crash has trial date set
- Australian family returns home to find koala in their Christmas tree
- Columbus Police: 12-year-old girl killed when gun discharges in neighboring apartment
- Audit wraps up general election in Montgomery County, officials expect early voting trend to continue
- Case managers are ‘unsung heroes’ of COVID-19 hospital care