Dayton man accused of killing 2 young girls in crash has trial date set

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man accused of killing two young girls in a crash involving a stolen Riverside police cruiser is going to a jury trial on Sept. 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Authorities said that Walters stabbed his father, then stole Riverside police cruiser and crashed it into multiple vehicles, which resulted in the deaths of two 6-year-old girls.

The Grand Jury indicted Walters on two counts of murder, each carrying a possible sentence of 15 years to life behind bars. He was additionally charged with 20 other felonies.

  • Two counts of murder
  • Two counts of involuntary manslaughter
  • Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide
  • Two counts of felonious assault
  • One count of robbery
  • Three counts of aggravated vehicular assault
  • Three counts of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer
  • Three counts of vehicular assault
  • Three counts of grand theft motor vehicle
  • One count of vandalism

