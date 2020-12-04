Dayton man accused of killing 2 young girls in crash has trial date set

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man accused of killing two young girls in a crash involving a stolen Riverside police cruiser is going to a jury trial on Sept. 20, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Authorities said that Walters stabbed his father, then stole Riverside police cruiser and crashed it into multiple vehicles, which resulted in the deaths of two 6-year-old girls.

The Grand Jury indicted Walters on two counts of murder, each carrying a possible sentence of 15 years to life behind bars. He was additionally charged with 20 other felonies.

Two counts of murder

Two counts of involuntary manslaughter

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of robbery

Three counts of aggravated vehicular assault

Three counts of failure to comply with the order/signal of a police officer

Three counts of vehicular assault

Three counts of grand theft motor vehicle

One count of vandalism

