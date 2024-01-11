MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A large police presence at the Dayton Mall ended with one person in custody.

The Miami Township Police Department responded to the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the mall to investigate a potential burglary or trespass violation.

K-9 units from both the Kettering and Miamisburg police departments were sent to the mall to help assist Miami Twp. officers.

Police confirm to 2 NEWS that when officers arrived and began their investigation, they found a suspect in the exterior area by the JCPenney entrance doors. The suspect had felony warrants and could face possible future charges from Miami Twp.

Authorities currently do not know how long the suspect was at the mall, and do not believe he was living there.