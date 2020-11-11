Dayton husband, wife get 8 years prison for charges related to the sexual abuse of minors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced that 39-year-old Michael Lewis, of Dayton, was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted on counts related to the sexual abuse of two young men.

His wife, 43-year-old Amy Lewis, was also sentenced to eight years of prison for her convictions on similar charges.

Prosecutors said the victim, who is now an adult, told his mother in 2018 that both Michael and Amy had been sexually abusing him since he was around 14-years-old. After his mother told the police, their investigation uncovered another victim of the Lewis’.

On Aug. 16, 2019, Michael was indicted for:

Seven counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Six counts of Sexual Imposition

One count of Soliciting

One count of Public Indecency

Amy was indicted for:

Nine counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor

Both have been designated a Tier II Sex Offender, which requires that once released, they register in person with the sheriff’s office every 180 days for 25 years.